Watch Arcade Fire play “Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)” on Fallon

Having just played Saturday Night Live last weekend, Arcade Fire returned to 30 Rock on Thursday to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. They performed WE's "Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)" and made it a very clubby experience, with black lights, strobes and network television's first experience with Régine's laser gloves. Watch that below.

Arcade Fire will be bringing their laser gloves, giant eye and Beck (acoustic) on tour with them this fall, including a return to Barclays Center on November 4.

In other recent news, Arcade Fire covered Harry Styles' "As it Was" for a BBC6 session and turned his hit into an Arcade Fire song. Watch their live in-studio performance of that below.