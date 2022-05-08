Watch Arcade Fire play ‘SNL’

With their new album WE just out, Arcade Fire were musical guests on Saturday Night Live this weekend. The played two songs off the album -- "Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)," where they were flanked by inflatable tube guys, and "The Lightning I, II" -- plus they performed "End of the Empire I-IV" as the closing credits rolled. Watch below.

Host Benedict Cumberbatch did a little singing too, in a sketch where he played one of of '80s synthpop duo Reflection Denied who were performing at a Chuck E Cheese. He busted out an impressive falsetto -- you can watch that and a few other sketches from this week's SNL below and watch the whole episode on Hulu.

Arcade Fire will be on tour this fall, including a Brooklyn show at Barclays Center on November 4 with an opening acoustic set from Beck.