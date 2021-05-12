Watch Atlanta math rock trio Champagne Colored Cars’ video for “Glacier”

Back in December, Atlanta's Champagne Colored Cars released their new album Tourism (produced by Microwave frontman Nathan Hardy) on Choke Artist/Old Press, and it finds them blending math rock and indie pop in the vein of Maps & Atlases, Minus the Bear, Battles, etc, but also bringing in some of that grungy Georgia grit found in bands like Microwave and Manchester Orchestra. We're premiering the new video for Tourism track "Glacier," which finds CCC performing in a foggy, neon-lit room and really shows off this trio's math rock chops.

"'Glacier' was the first song we wrote for Tourism, and is one of the tracks we all really love and want people to hear more," the band tells us. "Lyrically it’s about the isolation and self-destruction that can come as a result of crippling depression. It has the perspective of someone on the outside of their loved ones struggle, desperately trying to help and understand even though it is impossible to do so. For the video we just wanted a performance of the song in an eerily dark and foggy setting to represent the tone of the lyrics. We were very happy to work with Susan Irais Reyes (who also plays in Sarah and the Safe Word) to make this video a reality. I believe this is the first video where she has directed, filmed, and edited everything on her own and we couldn’t be more excited to be a part of her budding career in film."

Watch the video and stream the full album below...