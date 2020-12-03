Watch Atlanta punk/new wave band Lesibu Grand’s video for political new song “Hot Glue Gun”

Atlanta's Lesibu Grand make music that pulls from punk, indie, new wave, glam, etc, and though it sounds upbeat and fun, their lyrics often take on serious issues. Recent single "WFS" (aka "We Fucking Suck") addresses the way the US poorly handles gun control/violence, housing, poverty, healthcare, voting rights, and criminal justice (and Afropunk called it "the punk anthem we need"), and frontperson Tyler-Simone says new single "Hot Glue Gun" is a followup to "WFS." "With 'Hot Glue Gun,' we harness the same '80s punk rock energy but direct it in a more positive direction."

"In the song, the hot glue gun is a symbol of the DIY ethic and a reminder that we, as members of a democracy, already have the tools we need to fix our government; activism, community engagement, and of course, the vote," Tyler-Simone continues. "On another level, the hot glue gun is commonly used in cosplay culture to build costumes. In the right hands it transforms people into their favorite characters and reclaims popular culture for those once marginalized."

The new song also comes with a video, which takes place within a fictional '90s-style video game. "I play a freedom fighter directed by my people to delete and reboot a corrupted society build on inherited wealth and privilege," Tyler-Simone says. "That elite class uses their control of the media to portray me as a criminal and unleashes their cloned secret service police force to take me out. Protected by my Power Ranger suit, and wielding a supercharged hot glue gun, the establishment’s violent response fails to halt my advance. Confronting the now helpless ruler, a trump-esque shell of a man, my character chooses not kill him, but instead uses her truth ray to reveal what he really is — artificial junk food designed for the sole purpose of turning a profit and making people sick in the process."

Check out both the "Hot Glue Gun" and "WFS" videos below...