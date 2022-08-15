Watch Audio Karate and Emily Whitehurst’s (Tsunami Bomb) new “Lovely Residence” video

Punk vets Audio Karate recently released ¡OTRA!, a collection of rare and unreleased material from all throughout the band's career, including some of the material that was originally only released on Myspace and then shelved when the band broke up. One of those songs, the sugar-sweet "Lovely Residence," is a collaboration with Tsunami Bomb singer Emily Whitehurst, and they've now made a video for that song that was filmed at the ¡OTRA! record release show and found them joined by Emily on stage. Check that out below.

Audio Karate have one upcoming live date at the moment: The Fest.

