Watch Australian hardcore band SPEED’s video for new song “WE SEE U”

Australian hardcore band SPEED (who are on Flatspot Records in the US) just released a new song, "WE SEE U," which will appear on Last Ride Records' This Is Australia Volume Two 7" compilation alongside tracks by Shaun Daniel Allen, Culture Shock, The Chain, Nerve Damage, Ill Nature, Smash, Psalm, Broken, and Miles Away (pre-order). It's a minute-long, bone-crushing track and the video embraces the same tough, in-your-face, fuck-you vibes as the song itself. Check it out: