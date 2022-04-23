Watch Baby Keem bring out Kendrick Lamar at Coachella weekend 2

Surprise guests are a Coachella tradition, and one guest appearance that people were of course wondering about is if Baby Keem would bring out his cousin/frequent collaborator Kendrick Lamar. It didn't happen at weekend one, but during Keem's weekend two set last night (4/22), he brought out Kendrick for two songs, "Family Ties" and "Vent," two of the three Kendrick collaborations on his 2021 debut album The Melodic Blue. Check out some video clips below.

As rumored beforehand, Harry Styles brought out Lizzo (to cover "I Will Survive" and sing One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful") and Chuck D appeared during DJ Lord's set (for "Bring The Noise" and "Fight The Power"). Phoebe Bridgers also brought out Arlo Parks (again), and Daniel Caesar brought out Omar Apollo.

Kendrick recently revealed that his long-awaited, highly-anticipated new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers arrives May 13.

