Watch Bad Bunny’s awesome 2023 Grammys performance (Taylor Swift’s dance moves included)

Bad Bunny opened up the 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony with an awesome performance of "El Apagón" and "Después de la Playa" from his great 2022 album Un Verano Sin Ti, which is up for Album of the Year and Best Música Urbana Album. ("Moscow Mule" was also up for Best Pop Solo Performance but lost to Adele.) He fully took over LA's Crypto.com Arena, joined by tons of dancers, a tropical backdrop, the live band of Dahian el Apechao, who composed parts of "Después de la Playa," and various references to Puerto Rican art and icons, as Rolling Stone points out:

He performed alongside eight plena dancers, who showed off the traditional Puerto Rican folk art, and seven plena musicians. Meanwhile, several cabezudos, characters with giant heads common at festivals and processionals in Puerto Rico, represented some of the island’s most beloved icons: baseball legend Roberto Clemente, reggaeton pioneer Tego Calderón, poet Julia de Burgos, songwriter Andy Montañez, and revered composer Ismael Rivera, among others.

Bad Bunny had attendees dancing in the aisles, including Taylor Swift doing already-viral dances both on her own and with Bad Bunny's dancers. Watch the performance below.

UPDATE: Bad Bunny won Best Música Urbana Album, but lost Album of the Year to Harry Styles. See the full list of winners here.