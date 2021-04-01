Watch Bad Waitress’ new video for “Too Many Bad Habits”

Toronto punk quartet Bad Waitress released their first EP, Party bangers: Volume 1 on Royal Mountain Records in 2018. They're now working on their debut LP, and today we're premiering a new single from the band, "Too Many Bad Habits." It's a snarly punk track with plenty of attitude, and you can watch the video for it below.

"Bad Habits. We all have them and the guilt surrounding them eats us up," the band say. "This song is a cathartic expression of the frustration that emerges from constantly teetering on the edge. It’s screaming into the faces of the devil and angel whispering in your ear. 'Too Many Bad Habits to be this broke' is a working class battle cry."

About the video, they write, "Music video created in house by Bad Waitress team taking you on a nostalgic ride through memory lane. Another classic DIY video built with footage from tour, us being silly on our couches at home to live clips from past shows (THANK YOU BOB!) Through the limitations we have experienced over the last year really taught us that we can always build something new and adapt. DIY PUNK 101: There is always a way!"