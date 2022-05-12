Watch Banditos’ new video for “Waves” off upcoming LP ‘Right On’

Nashville-based Americana band Banditos are releasing their third album Right On next week (5/20) via Egghunt Records (pre-order), and ahead of the release, we're premiering the video for "Waves." It's a lovely dose of breezy folk rock with a soulful delivery from lead singer Mary Beth Richardson, that songwriter Stephen Pierce says "tells a story of someone who has to make friends with the feelings of not making it back anytime soon. Sometimes things that are meant to be temporary can become permanent, and visa-versa." The quirky video acts as a juxtaposition to the song's more serious subject matter, as Mary explains:

We had our long time friend, Schuyler Howie, write & direct this video for us. He did such an amazing job juxtaposing a goofy storyline to such a seemingly serious sounding song. Really playing into the theme of disconnecting from reality. Our former singer & newly dubbed bassist, Stephen Pierce, wrote it. It turned into a super dreamy song after everyone put their mark on it. It’s about coming to grips with the reality & self you’ve grown into instead of living in the past. It’s about accepting the good & the bad because that’s what has formed you over time.

Watch the video and stream three other tracks from the album below...