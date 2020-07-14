watch Banksy paint COVID-19 art on London Underground system

Banksy has unveiled a new guerilla art series on London's Underground subway system that is COVID-themed, featuring masks and one of his favorite subjects, rats. The enigmatic artist shared a short video featuring him spray-painting stencils of rats spreading disease and not using masks the way they're meant to.

As you'd expect from Banksy it's provocative and clever, but in this case it's enough of a PSA for safe practices that the Underground system might actually approve. The video also features just a little of the enigmatic artist's face (if it is indeed him) cinched up in a hazmat suit and goggles. It's also got a clever campaign slogan -- and '90s one hit wonder theme song -- so watch to the end. Banksy also writes in his Instagram post "If you don’t mask - you don’t get." Check out the one-minute video below.

How long before someone superimposes Banksy's face here with Massive Attack's 3D trying to make a match?

UPDATE: A Transport for London spokesperson confirmed the art has been removed, saying, "We appreciate the sentiment of encouraging people to wear face coverings, which the vast majority of customers on our transport network are doing. In this particular case, the work was removed some days ago due to our strict anti-graffiti policy. We'd like to offer Banksy the chance to do a new version of his message for our customers in a suitable location."