Watch Bartees Strange’s Tiny Desk concert

Bartees Strange recorded a session for NPR's Tiny Desk concert series' which have been filmed at artists' homes since the pandemic. Setting up in basement crammed with musical instruments, recording equipment and plants, Bartees and his band played four songs off last year's great Live Forever -- "Boomer," "Mustang," "In A Cab," and "Flagey God." They sound pretty great, warm, laid-back and groovy and Bartees takes a minute after the first song to shout out music that's inspired him in the last year, including Yves Tumor ("That record seriously tore me up") and Aaron Dessner, who he called "the indie rock Michael Jordan."

Watch Bartees Strange's Tiny Desk (Home) concert below.