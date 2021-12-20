Watch Bat for Lashes cover Björk w/ Julianna Barwick on livestream Christmas special

Bat For Lashes released an on-demand Christmas Special on Friday via VEEPS which featured marionettes, theatrical fantasy costumes and special guests. Stereogum notes that among the highlights from the special were Bat for Lashes covering "Walking in the Air" from 1983 Oscar-winning animated short The Snowman, and teaming with Julianna Barwick for a version of Bjork's "The Anchor Song" (from Debut). You can watch clips of those, along with a bit of Natasha Khan performing “Close Encounters” (from The Bride) on harpsichord, below.

You still can order Bat For Lashes' Christmas Special via VEEPs with unlimited viewing through Christmas Eve.

Speaking of Bjork, she has US shows in January and February and is featured in Robert Eggers' upcoming film The Northman.