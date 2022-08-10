Watch Beacon’s video for new song “Pay My Debts” off upcoming LP ‘Along the Lethe’

Brooklyn electronic duo Beacon are releasing their first album in four years, Along the Lethe, on September 9 via Apparent Movement (pre-order). It features appearances by Matthew Dear and Colin Stetson, the latter of whom is on recent single "Ostrich," and we're now premiering third single "Pay My Debts" and its video. The song is a dose of atmospheric, downtempo pop, and its video adds to its surreal, oblique darkness. Beacon say:

The title of our new album, Along the Lethe, came from lyrics in the song “Pay My Debts.” The Lethe is one of the five rivers of the underworld in Greek Mythology and souls who drank from it lost all memory of their lives on earth. Forgetting can be seductive, and the Lethe offers a kind of absolution—not in the form of forgiveness, but erasure. The desire to transform the collective trauma of the last two years into a collective amnesia is one of the themes of our new record. The chorus in “Pay My Debts” alludes to an impending ecological disaster that’s followed the narrator even into Hades: “Something in the sky turns black, start another fire, I guess.” Despite the allure of forgetting, and the Lethe's metaphysical power to do so, the spectre of the last two years is inescapable.

About the video, director Boy Tillekens adds, "I was picturing a Thomas Hart Benton painting coming to life. Kind of treating the landscape as if it’s a character itself – quite surreal, a bit Lynchian." Check it out below, along with the album art and tracklist.

Beacon will also support the album on a tour that begins in their Brooklyn hometown on September 10 at Public Records. All dates below.

Along the Lethe Tracklist:

01 Until Next Time

02 Oranges

03 Pay My Debts

04 I’m The Answer

05 Can’t Turn Back

06 Ostrich (feat. Colin Stetson)

07 Nova

08 Show Me How

09 Harm

10 Mile A Minute (feat. Matthew Dear)

BEACON 2022 WORLD TOUR DATES

Sep 10th - Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records

Sep 13th - Boston, MA @ Middle East

Sep 14th - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

Sep 25 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

Oct 6 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

Oct 15 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

Oct 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Nov 15 - Haarlem, Netherlands @ Patronaat

Nov 17 - Budapest, Hungary @ Turbina

Nov 18 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug &w Pint

Nov 19 - Manchester, UK @ YES

Nov 20 - London, UK, @ Nells