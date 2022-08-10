Watch Beacon’s video for new song “Pay My Debts” off upcoming LP ‘Along the Lethe’
Brooklyn electronic duo Beacon are releasing their first album in four years, Along the Lethe, on September 9 via Apparent Movement (pre-order). It features appearances by Matthew Dear and Colin Stetson, the latter of whom is on recent single "Ostrich," and we're now premiering third single "Pay My Debts" and its video. The song is a dose of atmospheric, downtempo pop, and its video adds to its surreal, oblique darkness. Beacon say:
The title of our new album, Along the Lethe, came from lyrics in the song “Pay My Debts.” The Lethe is one of the five rivers of the underworld in Greek Mythology and souls who drank from it lost all memory of their lives on earth. Forgetting can be seductive, and the Lethe offers a kind of absolution—not in the form of forgiveness, but erasure. The desire to transform the collective trauma of the last two years into a collective amnesia is one of the themes of our new record. The chorus in “Pay My Debts” alludes to an impending ecological disaster that’s followed the narrator even into Hades: “Something in the sky turns black, start another fire, I guess.” Despite the allure of forgetting, and the Lethe's metaphysical power to do so, the spectre of the last two years is inescapable.
About the video, director Boy Tillekens adds, "I was picturing a Thomas Hart Benton painting coming to life. Kind of treating the landscape as if it’s a character itself – quite surreal, a bit Lynchian." Check it out below, along with the album art and tracklist.
Beacon will also support the album on a tour that begins in their Brooklyn hometown on September 10 at Public Records. All dates below.
Along the Lethe Tracklist:
01 Until Next Time
02 Oranges
03 Pay My Debts
04 I’m The Answer
05 Can’t Turn Back
06 Ostrich (feat. Colin Stetson)
07 Nova
08 Show Me How
09 Harm
10 Mile A Minute (feat. Matthew Dear)
BEACON 2022 WORLD TOUR DATES
Sep 10th - Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records
Sep 13th - Boston, MA @ Middle East
Sep 14th - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
Sep 25 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas
Oct 6 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
Oct 15 - Portland, OR @ Holocene
Oct 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Nov 15 - Haarlem, Netherlands @ Patronaat
Nov 17 - Budapest, Hungary @ Turbina
Nov 18 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug &w Pint
Nov 19 - Manchester, UK @ YES
Nov 20 - London, UK, @ Nells