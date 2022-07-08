Watch Belle and Sebastian’s new Tiny Desk Concert

Belle and Sebastian stopped in DC to play a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR. The Glaswegian band played "Unnecessary Drama," "Working Boy in New York City," and "Reclaim the Night" from their new album A Bit of Previous. They closed with "Judy and the Dream of Horses" off If You're Feeling Sinister, which turned 25 last year. Watch below.

Belle and Sebastian recorded the set shortly after their stop at NYC's SummerStage with Los Bitchos. They'll be on tour in Europe and the UK through the beginning of 2023.

Pick up A Bit of Previous and other Belle & Sebastian albums on vinyl.