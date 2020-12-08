watch Ben Gibbard, Isaac Brock, Mark Lanegan & Duff McKagan cover country classic “Highwayman”

The mystery guests at KEXP and Sub Pop's virtual edition of the annual SMooCH benefit were called Couch Riffs. They turned out to be a Seattle all-star band, featuring Death Cab's Ben Gibbard, Isaac Brock (Modest Mouse), Mark Lanegan (Screaming Trees) and Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses), coming together in true Highwaymen form to cover country classic "Highwayman," in the roles originally sung by Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson. Backing them were more members of Death Cab, Foo Fighters' Nate Mendel and other Seattle musicians. Skip to 52:53 in the archive stream to watch, below.

The SMooCH benefit also featured Kim Gordon, J. Mascis & Fred Armisen teaming up for a new song, as well as performances by Angel Olsen, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, and more. Watch the whole thing below.