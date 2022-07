Watch Beto O’Rourke join Willie Nelson for “On the Road Again” at annual 4th of July Picnic

Willie Nelson threw his annual 4th of July picnic on Monday at Austin's Q2 Stadium, which he headlined with his family band and a few surprise guests. One of those was old friend and current Democratic nominee in the Texas Gubernatorial race, Beto O'Rourke. He and his son came out for Willie's classic "On the Road Again," and you can watch them play that below.

The 2022 Willie Nelson 4th of July Picnic was his first since 2019 and also featured sets from Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Tyler Childers, Brothers Osborne, Charley Crockett, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Asleep at the Wheel and more.

Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Steve Earle, Charley Crockett and more are all also joining Willie at various points on his 2022 Outlaw Music Festival tour. Dates have been added and rearranged a little since our last post, and the tour now ends in Camden, NJ on September 23 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) with Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Larkin Poe, and Brittney Spencer also performing. All dates are listed below.

WILLIE NELSON - 2022 Tour Dates

Jul 09, 2022 - PASADENA, CAPALOMINO FESTIVAL: BROOKSIDE AT THE ROSE BOWL

Jul 10, 2022 - SAN DIEGO, CAHUMPHREYS

Jul 29, 2022 - CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH OUTLAW FEST: BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER w/ ZZ TOP, GOV’T MULE, LARKIN POE

Jul 30, 2022 - CINCINNATI, OH OUTLAW FEST: RIVERBEND MUSIC CENTER w/ ZZ TOP, GOV’T MULE, LARKIN POE

Jul 31, 2022 - BURGETTSTOWN, PA OUTLAW FEST: THE PAVILION AT STAR LAKE w/ ZZ TOP, GOV’T MULE, LARKIN POE

Aug 02, 2022 - ASHLAND, KYASHLAND RIVERFRONT PARK

Aug 04, 2022 - CHICAGO, ILWINDY CITY SMOKEOUT

Aug 05, 2022 - COLUMBUS, OHOHIO STATE FAIR: CELESTE CENTERWITH NOAH GUTHRIE

Aug 06, 2022 - BETHLEHEM, PAMUSIKFEST: WIND CREEK STEEL STAGE

Aug 09, 2022 - CHARLOTTESVILLE, VATING PAVILION

Aug 12, 2022 - GILFORD, NH OUTLAW FEST: BANK OF NEW HAMPSHIRE PAVILION w/ ZZ TOP, ZACH BRYAN, CHARLEY CROCKETT, THE WAR AND TREATY

Aug 13, 2022 - BETHEL, NY OUTLAW FEST: BETHEL WOODS CENTER w/ ZZ TOP, ZACH BRYAN, CHARLEY CROCKETT, THE WAR AND TREATY

Aug 14, 2022 - DARIEN CENTER, NY OUTLAW FEST: DARIEN LAKE AMPHITHEATER w/ ZZ TOP, ZACH BRYAN, CHARLEY CROCKETT, THE WAR AND TREATY

Aug 16, 2022 - SPRINGFIELD, ILILLINOIS STATE FAIRWITH ELLE KING

Sep 09, 2022 - ALPHARETTA, GA OUTLAW FEST: AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE w/ JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT, w/ BILLY STRINGS, CHARLEY CROCKETT, LARKIN POE

Sep 10, 2022 - CHARLOTTE, NC OUTLAW FEST: PNC MUSIC PAVILION w/ NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS, w/ BILLY STRINGS, CHARLEY CROCKETT, LARKIN POE

Sep 11, 2022 - VIRGINIA BEACH, VA OUTLAW FEST: VETERANS UNITED HOME LOANS AMPHITHEATER w/ NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS, w/ BILLY STRINGS, LARKIN POE, BRITTNEY SPENCER

Sep 13, 2022 - BRIDGEPORT, CT OUTLAW FEST: HARTFORD HEALTHCARE AMPHITHEATER w/ BILLY STRINGS, LARKIN POE, BRITTNEY SPENCER

Sep 16, 2022 - MANSFIELD, MA OUTLAW FEST: XFINITY CENTERTHE AVETT BROTHERS, w/ BILLY STRINGS, LARKIN POE, BRITTNEY SPENCER

Sep 17, 2022 - COLUMBIA, MD OUTLAW FEST: MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILIONTHE AVETT BROTHERS, ZACH BRYAN, LARKIN POE, BRITTNEY SPENCER

Sep 18, 2022 - SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY OUTLAW FEST: SARATOGA PERFORMING ARTS CENTER w/ THE AVETT BROTHERS, w/ BILLY STRINGS, LARKIN POE, BRITTNEY SPENCER

Sep 23, 2022 - CAMDEN, NJ OUTLAW FEST: WATERFRONT MUSIC PAVILION W/ CHRIS STAPLETON, ZACH BRYAN, LARKIN POE, BRITTNEY SPENCER