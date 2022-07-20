Watch Big Thief’s new Tiny Desk Concert, including an unreleased track

From a bedroom in "windy Connecticut," Big Thief have made a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR. The quartet played an intimate four-song set of their contemplative folk. They started with three songs from their fantastic 2022 double album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You ("Change," "Dried Roses," and "Certainty"), and closed with an unreleased track they've played at live shows called "Happiness." The set feels comfortable and almost jammy, with guitarist Buck Meek playing impromptu arpeggiated solos and drummer James Krivchenia bouncing his brushes off a snare and a banjo. This is Big Thief's second appearance on Tiny Desk, and Buck Meek and singer/guitarist Adrianne Lenker's third, having each played a solo home set as well. Watch the full Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: