Watch Bill Murray play an impromptu concert, sing “I Feel Pretty” in Washington Square Park

Omicron is reportedly waning, nature is healing and NYC appears to be getting back to a (new) normal, as Bill Murray has started showing up in unexpected places and doing wacky things again. On Wednesday (1/19) he gave an impromptu concert in Washington Square Park, performing “It Ain’t Necessarily So,” Lawrence Ferlinghetti’s poem “Dog,” and “I Feel Pretty” and "America" from West Side Story, all backed by cellist Jan Vogler, violinist Mira Wang, and pianist Vanessa Perez.

Murray's set was maybe cut short, as he told the crowd that had gathered, “The cops say we have to turn off the microphones. Let’s rip this place apart!” Watch fan-shot footage below.

Uncoincidentally in the crowd, Page Six notes, were the producers of New Worlds, a documentary about a concert Bill Murray played at The Acropolis in Athens. That film opens at NYC's The Village East on February 2, which, also probably uncoincidentally, is Groundhog Day. You can watch the trailer for that below.