Watch Billie Eilish bring out Phoebe Bridgers for “Motion Sickness” in LA

Phoebe Bridgers and Billie Eilish go way back to a 2012 battle of the bands that Phoebe and Billie's brother Finneas both played, and last night (12/15) Billie brought Phoebe on stage during her show at The Kia Forum in LA. They sang Phoebe's "Motion Sickness" together, and it's clear from fan-shot video that a lot of Billie's fans knew every word.

Phoebe wasn't Billie's only surprise guest. She also brought out Dave Grohl (who compared the connection Billie's had with her audiences to Nirvana in 1991, in a 2019 interview) to do an acoustic version of Foo Fighters' "My Hero."

The shows have been part of a year-end run at the Forum, and Billie's been playing "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" at these shows too. Check out videos of all three of those performances:

Meanwhile, Hayley Williams (who previously joined Billie on stage at Coachella) talked about Billie on SiriusXM: