Billie Eilish & Finneas’ “No Time to Die” wins Oscar (watch them perform it)

UPDATE: "No Time to Die" won Best Original Song!

Billie Eilish and brother Finneas performed "No Time to Die," their theme song to the 2021 James Bond film of the same name, at the 2022 Oscar ceremony tonight. They were backed by a full orchestra, with lasers and projections of the film's opening credits sequence projected behind them. Watch that below.

Other Oscar performances tonight: Beyoncé opened the night by performng "Be Alive" from King Richard , and Encanto's "We Don't Talk About Bruno" was performed live for the first time with Megan Thee Stallion in the mix.