Watch Björk’s very shroomy “fossora” video

Björk has shared the video for the title track of last year's fughi-forward fossora. Co-directed by Björk, Viðar Logi, M/M (Paris) and Futuredeluxe, the video features her partying with clarinet sextet Murmuri and Kasimyn of Gabbar Modus Operandi while a very shroomy backdrop of spores grow, multiply and form intricate franctals. It's fun and, of course, very trippy. Watch that below.

Bjork recently remixed Shygirl's "Woe" and will be performing an "orkestral" set at Coachella in April.