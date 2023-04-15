Watch blink-182’s classic lineup play their first reunion show at Coachella (video, setlist)

After a postponed start to their reunion tour due to Travis Barker's finger injury, blink-182's classic lineup played their first show in nearly a decade at Coachella, which they were announced for just one day before their performance. They opened with "Family Reunion," and went on to play a career-spanning set that included fan faves like "Anthem Part Two," "Man Overboard," "Reckless Abandon," "Dumpweed," "Don't Leave Me," and more, alongside their biggest hits like "The Rock Show," "Feeling This," "What's My Age Again?," "I Miss You," "All the Small Things," "Dammit," and more. They also played "Aliens Exist," which, according to Setlist.fm, was their first time playing that song with Tom DeLonge since 2001. (The only other time since 2001 that they played it was when they did Enema of the State in full for its 20th anniversary, with Matt Skiba.) They also made the live debut of their new single "Edging." You can watch their full set by rewinding the livestream, which is embedded below.

blink's reunion tour hits the NYC-area on May 19 at Madison Square Garden, May 20 at UBS Arena, May 24 at Barclays Center, and Atlantic City's new Adjacent Festival, with Turnstile opening all North American dates. Tickets here.

blink-182 @ Coachella 2023 Setlist (via)

Family Reunion

Anthem Part Two

The Rock Show

Man Overboard

Feeling This

Reckless Abandon

Dysentery Gary

What's My Age Again?

EDGING (Live debut)

Dumpweed

Aliens Exist (First time with Tom since 2001)

First Date (with Ramones "Blitzkrieg Bop" intro)

Don't Leave Me

Down

Happy Holidays, You Bastard

I Miss You

All the Small Things

Dammit (with TLC "No Scrubs" tease)