watch Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Bono & more in ‘Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President’ trailer

New documentary Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President takes a look at our 39th president and his love of music; according to the description, it tells how his "lifelong passion for music gave him an unexpected edge as a presidential candidate as he tapped into a force that transcended racial and generational divides, and often party lines. Carter’s appreciation for all genres of music and friendships with the likes of Bob Dylan, Gregg Allman, Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, and Willie Nelson helped to define his administration."

The film features interviews with Carter, Nelson, Bono, Bob Dylan, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Jimmy Buffett, Rosanne Cash, Chuck Leavell, Paul Simon, Andrew Young and Madeleine Albright, plus archival performances from Nelson, Simon, Dylan, Buffett, and more. You can watch the trailer, and check out a few stills of Jimmy hanging with Willie, Dolly Parton, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and more below.

The film, which was supposed to open the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival this year, will be out theatrically and in virtual cinemas on September, and will then hit VOD, DVD and Blu-Ray on October 9.