Watch Bob Mould & Fred Armisen play Hüsker Dü’s “I Apologize” from upcoming Hardly Strictly Bluegrass fest

The 2021 edition of San Francisco's Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival is this weekend (October 1-3). This year is a mix of 15 live and 12 pre-taped performances, all of which will be live-streamed for free via the fest's YouTube and Facebook. Performances include Bela Fleck, Emmylou Harris, Kevin Morby, Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog, Steve Earle, Terence Blanchard, Valerie June, Andy Shauf, and more. Check out the full lineup below and the and more details are here.

Also playing is Bob Mould, whose performance features Fred Armisen and will be streamed at 10:05 PM Eastern. “I was thrilled when the Hardly Strictly folks asked me to perform for this year’s online series," Mould says. “They wondered if I had a colleague who might be able to help out on a few songs, and I immediately thought of my good friend, Fred Armisen — he wrote the foreword for DISTORTION — and fortunately he was available on ‘tape day.’ Fred drove up from Los Angeles, we rehearsed the entire set at soundcheck, and then ran the set a second time for the cameras. I love it when things come together so easily, and we’re both really happy with the performance.”

You can get a preview of Bob & Fred's set right now with their take on Hüsker Dü's classic, “I Apologize,” which you can watch below.

Bob Mould's Distortion & Blue Hearts tour continues tonight in Portland -- all dates are listed below.

BOB MOULD BAND: DISTORTION AND BLUE HEARTS

September 29 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

October 1 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

October 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

October 4 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

October 5 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

October 6 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk

BOB MOULD SOLO ELECTRIC: DISTORTION AND BLUE HEARTS

October 15 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre

October 16 - Stoughton, WI - Stoughton Opera House (SOLD OUT)

October 17 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

October 19 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage

October 20 - Nelsonville, OH - Stuart’s Opera House

October 22 - Cincinnati, OH - Memorial Hall

October 23 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway Nightclub (SOLD OUT)

October 24 - Iowa City, IA - Englert Theater

EUROPE

January 19. – Dublin, IE – Whelan’s

January 21 – Liverpool, UK – Arts Club

January 23 – Cardiff, UK - The Globe

January 24 - Chester, UK – The Live Rooms

January 25 – Birmingham – The Mill

January 27 – Stoke-on-trent – The Sugarmill

January 28 - Bristol, UK – Theka

January 29 – Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms

January 31 – Glasgow, UK. – Oran Mor