Watch Bob Mould & Fred Armisen play Hüsker Dü’s “I Apologize” from upcoming Hardly Strictly Bluegrass fest
The 2021 edition of San Francisco's Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival is this weekend (October 1-3). This year is a mix of 15 live and 12 pre-taped performances, all of which will be live-streamed for free via the fest's YouTube and Facebook. Performances include Bela Fleck, Emmylou Harris, Kevin Morby, Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog, Steve Earle, Terence Blanchard, Valerie June, Andy Shauf, and more. Check out the full lineup below and the and more details are here.
Also playing is Bob Mould, whose performance features Fred Armisen and will be streamed at 10:05 PM Eastern. “I was thrilled when the Hardly Strictly folks asked me to perform for this year’s online series," Mould says. “They wondered if I had a colleague who might be able to help out on a few songs, and I immediately thought of my good friend, Fred Armisen — he wrote the foreword for DISTORTION — and fortunately he was available on ‘tape day.’ Fred drove up from Los Angeles, we rehearsed the entire set at soundcheck, and then ran the set a second time for the cameras. I love it when things come together so easily, and we’re both really happy with the performance.”
You can get a preview of Bob & Fred's set right now with their take on Hüsker Dü's classic, “I Apologize,” which you can watch below.
Bob Mould's Distortion & Blue Hearts tour continues tonight in Portland -- all dates are listed below.
BOB MOULD BAND: DISTORTION AND BLUE HEARTS
September 29 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
October 1 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall
October 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
October 4 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
October 5 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
October 6 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk
BOB MOULD SOLO ELECTRIC: DISTORTION AND BLUE HEARTS
October 15 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre
October 16 - Stoughton, WI - Stoughton Opera House (SOLD OUT)
October 17 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
October 19 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage
October 20 - Nelsonville, OH - Stuart’s Opera House
October 22 - Cincinnati, OH - Memorial Hall
October 23 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway Nightclub (SOLD OUT)
October 24 - Iowa City, IA - Englert Theater
EUROPE
January 19. – Dublin, IE – Whelan’s
January 21 – Liverpool, UK – Arts Club
January 23 – Cardiff, UK - The Globe
January 24 - Chester, UK – The Live Rooms
January 25 – Birmingham – The Mill
January 27 – Stoke-on-trent – The Sugarmill
January 28 - Bristol, UK – Theka
January 29 – Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms
January 31 – Glasgow, UK. – Oran Mor