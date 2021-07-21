Watch Bob Mould & Fred Armisen unbox Bob’s ‘Distortion’ box sets

Bob Mould's Distortion: Live, the fourth and final box set in Bob's career-spanning vinyl retrospective box set series, will be out August 6 and features live recordings from Mould’s solo career as well as performances by his band, Sugar. To promote it, and the whole Distortion series, Bob and his old friend Fred Armisen have fun new unboxing video.

"I’m a longtime fan of Fred’s work, especially the Portlandia series,” Mould said. “Fred and I have made music together in the past – with my band, with Ian Rubbish, on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and at the occasional birthday party. So, it was a thrill for me to 'unbox' the various configurations, geek out on the packaging, and share a handful of fun stories."

You can watch that below.

Bob will be on tour this fall: first with his band (bassist Jason Narducy and drummer Jon Wurster) and then on solo electric dates with Narducy opening. The full band shows include stops at NYC's Webster Hall on 9/17 (tickets) and L.A.'s Teragram Ballroom on 10/2 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Pick up vinyl editions of Sugar's classic debut, Copper Blue/Beaster double LP set, and the Hüsker Dü Savage Young Dü box set in our shop.

BOB MOULD BAND- 2021 TOUR DATES:

September 16 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club @

September 17 - New York, NY - Webster Hall @

September 18 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club @

September 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer @

September 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small’s Theatre @

September 22 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall @

September 24 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theater @

September 25 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue @

September 28 - Seattle, WA - Neumos #

September 29 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom #

October 1 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall #

October 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom #

October 4 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater %

October - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater >

October 6 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk >

@ Support: Kestrels

# Support: Moaning

% Support: Slow Caves

> Support: Gentlemen Rogues

BOB MOULD SOLO ELECTRIC: DISTORTION AND BLUE HEARTS

October 15 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre

October 16 - Stoughton, WI - Stoughton Opera House

October 17 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

October 19 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage

October 20 - Nelsonville, OH - Stuart’s Opera House

October 22 - Cincinnati, OH - Memorial Hall

October 23 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway Nightclub

October 24 - Iowa City, IA - Englert Theater

Support: Jason Narducy

Bob Mould Solo Electric: Distortion and Blue Hearts! - 2022 UK dates

Wed Jan 19 - Dublin IE - Whelan’s

Fri Jan 21 - Liverpool UK - Arts Club

Sun Jan 23 - Cardiff UK - The Globe

Mon Jan 24 - Chester UK - The Live Rooms

Tue Jan 25 - Birmingham UK - The Mill

Thu Jan 27 - Stoke-on-Trent UK - The Sugarmill

Fri Jan 28 - Bristol UK - Thekla

Sat Jan 29 - Nottingham UK - Rescue Rooms

Mon Jan 31 - Glasgow UK - Oran Mor

Tue Feb 01 - Newcastle UK - Riverside

Thu Feb 03 - Southampton UK - Engine Rooms

Fri Feb 04 - Brighton UK - Concorde 2

Sat Feb 05 - Oxford UK - Oxford O2 Academy 2

Mon Feb 07 - Leeds UK - Brudenell Social Club