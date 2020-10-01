watch Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon play new song inspired by Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Bon Iver and Eaux Claires' "For Wisconsin" voter initiative is underway, where Justin Vernon having one-on-one (actually one-on-two) talks with an undecided voters. In the first of the subsequent "Visit With Vernon Eaux Claire" videos, Justin sits down with Benny and Eric -- on opposite sides of a small outdoor stage, all wearing masks -- to talk about their issues. He then asks if he could play them a song.

"I wrote a song on Friday which I never do anymore," Vernon said. "I kinda wrote it right after we heard about Ruth Bader Ginsburg passing. She just opened so many doors for so many people that people don’t even understand or realize. And her service to the nation I think is still somehow underestimated." The song is called "Your Honor" and you can watch him play it, and the conversation leading up to it, below.