Borat releases new video statement about Giuliani scene

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is now out for all to see, as is Trump legal counsel Rudy Giuliani in it, on Amazon Prime. Giuliani was outraged on Wednesday, calling the scene where he sticks his hand down his pants in a hotel room a "complete fabrication," saying “I was tucking in my shirt."

Borat has now released his own statement about the controversial scene, in the form of a video posted on Twitter. "I here to defend America's Mayor, Rudolph Giuliani," says Borat in the video. (Yes we know he's played by Sacha Baron Cohen.) "What was an innocent sexy-time encounter between a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter has been turned into something disgusting by fake news media. I warn you: anyone else try this and Rudolph will not hesitate to reach into his legal briefs and whip out his subpoenas." When Borat says "subpoenas" it sounds a lot like something else. Watch the video below.