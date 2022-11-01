Watch Boulevards’ video for “Problems”

Raleigh funk/soul artist Boulevards (aka Jamil Rashad) recently followed his 2020 EP Brother! with a new album, Electric Cowboy: Born in Carolina Mud, on New West imprint Normaltown Records. The album was co-produced by Blake Rhein of Durand Jones & the Indications, and features members of Black Pumas, Finom (fka OHMME), Nikki Lane, and more. "I was born in the North Carolina mud. That’s where I have my roots," Jamil said of the title. "I’ve lived in Los Angeles and New York, but I keep coming back here. This is home. This is where I’ve learned the most. North Carolina doesn’t get nearly the credit it deserves, but there are all these amazing people doing it a very particular way that is very inspiring. It’s always been at the center of so many different scenes—soul, country, jazz, hip-hop, indie rock. I wanted some of that dirt on this record. I’m leaving my footprint in that mud."

We're now premiering the video for "Problems," which channels vintage-yet-timeless soul music and tackles a heavily personal topic, as Jamil explains:

“Problems" is a song that’s pretty dear to me. Since being in recovery and sobriety, I’ve been chasing that sense for peace. We all have issues and problems that come and go. Some heavier than others. We all have issues and problems, some hide it better than others. Whether it’s death, friendships, love, lust, family financial security. As life grows we will have to face our problems. Even though I turned to the life of sobriety, the urge to drink and use was gone. But now it’s finally facing the real issues internally, chasing emotional sobriety. The issues that can hold us back from accepting, giving love and growing.

Check out the new video and stream the full album below. Boulevards has one upcoming show at the moment: a hometown gig on November 26 at Transfer Co.