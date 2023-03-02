Watch boygenius debut new song “Cool About It” at 2023 Tibet House Benefit

boygenius, the trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker, were a last minute addition to the 2023 Tibet House Benefit at Carnegie Hall, where they played a two-song set on Wednesday night (3/1). It was their first live appearance since a 2021 charity concert in San Francisco (and their joint 2018 tour before that), and their first since announcing their highly anticipated debut full-length. They had shared a new single, "Not Strong Enough," earlier in the afternoon, and they gave that song its live debut, and debuted another, previously unheard track off the new album, "Cool About It." Watch attendee-taken video clips of both songs, and see pictures of their set by Sachyn Mital, below.

See more pictures from the 2023 Tibet House Benefit, which featured Gogol Bordello, members of New Order, Arooj Aftab, Philip Glass, and more, here.

boygenius' next show is Coachella, followed by the multi-city Re:SET concert series, where they'll be joined by Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange, including an NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium on June 17.

Phoebe was just named one of Time's Women of the Year, along with Cate Blanchett, Ayisha Siddiqa, Angela Bassett, Ramla Ali, Olena Shevchenko, Megan Rapinoe, and more.