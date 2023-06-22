Watch boygenius fans surprise the band by lighting up the crowd in rainbow colors for Pride

boygenius' summer tour stopped in Toronto on Wednesday night (6/21) for a show at Budweiser Stage with Broken Social Scene and Claud, where, as The FADER points out, some enterprising fans, organized by the Toronto boygenius fan project, passed out pieces of colored paper throughout the crowd to be held up in unison in front of people's cell phone flashlights during "Cool About It." The effect, which created a huge rainbow lighting up the cowd to celebrate Pride Month, stopped Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus in their tracks as they began the song; they were visibly awed and all smiles as they took in the sight. Watch attendee-taken video below.

boygenius' tour just hit NYC on Saturday (6/17) at Forest Hills Stadium, where someone passed out pieces of pink paper for a similar (although non-rainbow) effect during "We're In Love." See pictures from the NYC show below.