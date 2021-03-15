Watch Brandi Carlile cover John Prine at the Grammys

The portion of the 2021 Grammy Awards Ceremony dedicated to those we lost last year featured some wonderful tributes. Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars' new band Silk Sonic paid tribute to Little Richard with a medley of "Tall Sally" and "Good Golly Miss Molly," Lionel Riche paid tribute to Kenny Rogers by performing "Lady" (which Lionel wrote for Kenny), and Brandi Carlile paid tribute to John Prine by performing "I Remember Everything."

"I Remember Everything" is the last song that Prine ever recorded, and it won two Grammys this year: Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song. Brandi's performance was great; watch it below.

As the Grammys wrapped up the 'in memoriam' section, Brittany Howard sang the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic "You'll Never Walk Alone" with assistance from Coldplay's Chris Martin.

Watch the rest of the 2021 Grammys performances HERE and see the full list of winners HERE.