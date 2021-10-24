Watch Brandi Carlile play ‘SNL’ ++ “What Up With That?” & more

Brandi Carlile was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this week, playing two songs from her brand new album In These Silent Days, "Broken Horses" and "Right on Time." Watch video of that below.

Former SNL cast member Jason Sudeikis was this week's host and he revived a couple of his old recurring characters. He played the Devil on "Weekend Update," taking responsibility for Bitcoin, and giant webpage ads but not QAnon. "Those guys are crazy!" He also reprised tracksuited "Dancing Guy" on everyone's favorite talk show, "What Up With That?" that also featured Fred Armisen as the Kenny G-esque sax guy. This episode's celebrity guests were Dune star Oscar Isaac, supermodel and actress Emily Ratajkowski, and Succession's Nicholas Braun, whom host Diondre Cole (Kenan Thompson) understandably thought was Lindsey Buckingham in a Cousin Greg Halloween costume. Watch video of those sketches below as well.

Speaking of Succession, Kieran Culkin, who plays Roman Roy on the HBO series, will be the host for the November 6 edition of SNL with musical guest Ed Sheeran.