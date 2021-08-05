Watch Brian Eno & Roger Eno play The Acropolis, their first-ever concert together

Brian Eno and his brother Roger Eno made their first album together, Mixing Colours, last year. Last night, they played their first-ever concert together, and at a spectacular setting, too: The Acropolis in Athens, Greece. It's also one of the very few times Brian Eno has performed live, period, in the last 40 years.

The concert, which took place in the Odeon of Herodes Atticus, was part of 2021 the Athens Epidaurus Festival and Brian and Roger were backed by three other musicians. While it was certainly a tranquil show, it wasn't all just Mixing Colors, with Brian singing a few songs from throughout his career, including "Everything Merges With the Night" from Another Green World, "By This River" from Before and After Science, and "And So Clear" from Another Day on Earth.

We haven't found a full setlist yet but you can watch video of the songs mentioned, and check out Instagrams from the rare performance, below.