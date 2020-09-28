Watch Brooklyn indie-punks Answering Machine’s new video for “Riverdale”

Brooklyn indie-punks Answering Machine (who share members with Cold Wrecks and Ellen and The Degenerates) recently released their debut album Bad Luck on Wiretap Records, and they've since made a video for "Riverdale," which premieres in this post. It's part unboxing video (which shows off the pink vinyl, which you can order here), part narrative music video, and the song is a very catchy, harmony-laden, power pop-infused ripper that should appeal to fans of The Replacements, Ramones, and more. Watch the video and stream the full album below...

