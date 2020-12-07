watch Bruce Springsteen & Bleachers play “Chinatown” on an NYC roof

Last month Bleachers released anthemic new single "Chinatown" which features Bruce Springsteen. They've now teamed up again to play it live from the roof of NYC's iconic Electric Lady recording studio.

“I go to Electric Lady every day to work," says Bleachers main man Jack Antonoff. "I sit on the roof for hours and hours. Probably spent more time on that roof this year than my bed. Kept imagining the band up there on all the different levels playing on 8th street with everything patched into the console of studio D. Was the first time we played these songs and the first time we played together since the pandemic. Was like a dream."

The live performance also has Bleachers playing "45," the other song from their new single. Both tracks are from Bleachers' upcoming album which is due next year. You can watch the rooftop video, directed by Nicholas Robespierre, below.

In other news, Antonoff recently launched a conversation series between himself and other musicians about all things New Jersey. In the first episode he talks with Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend, and in the second he talked with My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way. You can listen to both of those here.

Meanwhile, Jack is also up for two Grammys this year for his work on Taylor Swfit's folklore.