Watch Bruce Springsteen join Bleachers for “Chinatown” at Radio City

Jack Antonoff's band Bleachers brought their tour to NYC's iconic Radio City Music Hall last night (7/26), and they were joined by a pretty huge surprise guest: fellow New Jersey musician Bruce Springsteen. He joined them for "Chinatown," his collaboration with Bleachers from their 2021 album Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, and you can watch video of the performance below.

Bruce, who also recently made a surprise appearance with Paul McCartney in NJ, is gearing up for his own tour, which hits Madison Square Garden on April 1, Barclays Center on April 3, UBS Arena on April 9 & 11, and Prudential Center on April 14.

Earlier this week, Ticketmaster defended that certain tickets for Springsteen's tour cost upwards of $5,000.