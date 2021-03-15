Watch Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak cover Little Richard and play their new song at the Grammys

Earlier this month, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak released the first song by their new collaborative project Silk Sonic, the vintage soul-inspired "Leave The Door Open," and they made the debut performance of it at the 2021 Grammy awards. Watch below.

During the 'in memoriam' section of the ceremony, Bruno and Anderson also took part in a tribute to the late, legendary Little Richard, with a faithful medley of two of his most classic songs: "Tall Sally" and "Good Golly Miss Molly." Watch that below too.

The Grammys also featured Brandi Carlile paying tribute to John Prine and Lionel Richie paying tribute to Kenny Rogers.

Anderson also won Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Lockdown," beating out DaBaby, Drake, Roddy Ricch, and Travis Scott.

Watch the rest of the 2021 Grammys performances HERE and see the full list of winners HERE.