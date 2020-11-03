Watch Busta Rhymes perform for voters outside The Apollo

As advertised, Busta Rhymes and Funk Flex were indeed out on the streets for Election Day, playing brief sets outside of polling places in Harlem and the Bronx as part of the "Joy to the Polls" voter campaign. That included outside a stop outside the Apollo Theatre where Busta talked to the crowd and his set included "Break Ya Neck" and "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See."

Busta wrote on Instagram, "TODAY ON THIS ELECTION DAY I STAND WITH MY PEOPLE AND FOR MY PEOPLE!!! SALUTE TO EVERYONE THAT IS DOING THERE PART TODAY BUT WHAT WE ACTUALLY HAVE TO DO IS MUCH DEEPER THAN VOTING!!! WE NEED TO EMPOWER OURSELF MIND, BODY, SPIRIT & ECONOMICALLY SO THAT THESE POLITICIANS WILL HAVE TO PROPERLY NEGOTIATE WITH US FOR OUR DOLLARS AND OUR VOTE!! WE ARE TRULY LIVING IN THE EYE OF THE STORM OF A REAL EXTINCTION LEVEL EVENT WHEN IT COMES TO OUR PEOPLE AND ALL THE SHIT THAT THEY HAVE BEEN TRYING TO DO TO US SINCE THE BEGINNING OF TIME!! BE GREAT MY BEAUTIFUL, POWERFUL & RESILIENT BLACK PEOPLE AND LET’S MAKE SURE THEY FEEL THE WRATH OF GOD!!"

Check out a few videos of Busta in action, below.

Busta also released an expanded edition of his new album Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God today, including a new track with Eminem.