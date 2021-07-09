Watch Butthole Surfers guitarist Paul Leary’s twisted “Do You Like to Eat a Cow?” video

Butthole Surfers guitarist Paul Leary released Born Stupid back in February and he's got a new video for the song "Do You Like to Eat a Cow?" The rather absurdist track comes with a decidedly absurdist, definitely cool video. It was made by Tom J Stern, who co-wrote and directed 1993 cult classic Freaked with Alex Winter, and has worked on Crank Yankers, The Andy Milonakis Show and lots more stuff. Using puppets, animation and twisted imagination (and tipping its hat to Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here), it's weird and funny and psychedelic and premieres in this post:

We also got Paul and Tom to fill in the backstory. "Back in the late 1980’s the Buttholes were contacted by Tom Stern and Alex Winter about making a short movie starring the band," Paul says. "This was the result":

"Their goal was to pitch it to a major to make a feature film. It was picked up by Fox, I believe. The Butthole Surfers got cut out of the script entirely, except for some soundtrack work. We were replaced by an all-star cast including Brooke Shields, Keanu Reeves, Randy Quaid, and Mr. T. The movie was called Freaked, and is brilliant. But the President at Fox who signed the project got replaced with someone who hated it, and it never received a proper release. But that is how I met Tom. We’ve been friends ever since. I sent him my album and he asked to make a video for it, and chose 'Cow.'"

Says Tom: "I’ve been a mega fan of Paul and his guitar wizardry ever since I first saw the Butthole Surfers play the legendary Pyramid Club in 1984, sandwiched in between drag shows, and then at CBGBs, a show I shot for my NYU Film School video class. I ended up becoming great friends with Paul, Gibby, and the band and was so thrilled when we became collaborators - Paul has composed music for several film and tv projects I’ve done over the years, notably for the film I made with Alex Winter, Freaked. I recently wrote a SpongeBob movie for Netflix and learned that The Butthole Surfers are like the SpongeBob writers favorite band, which was so awesome because SpongeBob Squarepants is Paul’s favorite television show. When Paul came to play live guitar over a sold out 20th anniversary screening of Freaked at the Egyptian Theater last February, right before Covid hit, I had the honor of introducing Paul to the SpongeBob braintrust. They gave him a bunch of swag, including this awesome boombox which is now Paul’s main home audio system:

"When I heard this song I was gripped by a vision," Tom says, "and realizing that vision became my Covid passion project. I made it entirely myself - a crew and cast of one. I did all the editing and VFX as well. It was the perfect Covid experiment and kind of kept me sane - ironic when you watch the nightmarish trip into madness that is the 'Do You Want To Eat A Cow' video."

"I always thought The Butthole Surfers music had an epic/psychedelic aesthetic that was sort of like Punk Rock Pink Floyd. So this video may or may not include a little tip of the hat to a certain famous record cover. Since the Butthole Surfers often referenced iconic rock in their own song and record titles, like Hairway to Steven, it felt right."

You can listen to Born Stupid below.

Speaking of the Buttholes, JD Pinkus has a new album on the way and you can watch his entertaining and weird video here.