Watch Cardi B join GloRilla at Irving Plaza for “Tomorrow 2″

GloRilla brought her Anyways, Life's Great tour to NYC's Irving Plaza on Wednesday night (2/22), and she had a big surprise in store when she brought out hometown hero Cardi B for their collaborative song "Tomorrow 2." As soon as Cardi hit the stage, her name was lit up on the screen behind her and GloRilla, and the crowd went nuts, with everyone in the room rushing towards the stage to be as close as possible. It was a relatively rare appearance for Cardi, who hasn't performed much lately, and she killed it, and looked genuinely excited to be there. Check out a video of her appearance below.

GloRilla was also joined by her crew of fellow Memphis rappers Gloss Up, Slimeroni, K Carbon, and Aleza, all four of whom opened the show and joined GloRilla during her set. She also brought out Lola Brooke and Niki Pooh. Stay tuned for more pictures and a full recap of the show coming Thursday morning.