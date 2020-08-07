Watch Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s over-the-top video for new song “WAP”

In a team-up that seems designed to break the internet, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have released a collaborative new song, "WAP" (which stands for "wet ass pussy"). The video is as over the top as you'd expect, and it includes cameos from Kylie Jenner, Rosaliá, Normani, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, and Mulatto, and a lot of tigers. It also features the edited "wet and gushy" version of the song, because, to quote Cardi, "The song was so nasty that YouTube was like ‘hold on, wait a minute, that song might be too goddamn nasty." Listen and watch the video below.

This is Cardi's first proper single since 2019's "Press" (which also had an over-the-top video). Megan's been very prolific this year, including the release of Suga and the Beyonce-featuring remix of its hit "Savage."

This is also the first song Megan's released since undergoing surgery after being wounded in a shooting on July 12, an incident where Tory Lanez was arrested on concealed gun charges.

