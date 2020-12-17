Watch Chamberlain’s video for “Lion In The Well,” shot on UK/Europe tour

Post-hardcore/alt-country/indie rock veterans Chamberlain recently released their first album in two decades, Red Weather, and they've now got a new music video for its song "Lion In The Well," a song that finds them offering up rustic, anthemic heartland rock. Chamberlain weren't able to tour this year of course, but they shot this video while touring the UK and Europe last year, and it includes cool live footage, backstage clips, and more (shot by Tony Byrd, who documented the whole tour).

"Chamberlain has always been a band that wholeheartedly believes in redemption," drummer Charlie Walker tells us. "The five of us felt that we owed it to ourselves and our fans to pay off our spiritual debt and travel back to Europe—to play the songs that we love and to reconnect with those that find comfort in the music we make. We were blessed to have our friend Tony Byrd on board to document the entire tour, and are all so truly grateful that all of this was able to happen before Covid hit."

The video premieres right here:

Red Weather is out now on Arctic Rodeo Recordings. You can order yours here.