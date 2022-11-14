Watch Cleveland hardcore band Last Gasp’s video for “Ground Down Canines”

Cleveland hardcore band Last Gasp just dropped a new three-song promo, Fall '22 Eternal, via WAR Records. Guitarist Dave Kuhlman told No Echo that these songs are "more straight forward and a lot moshier" than their previous material, and all three are no-frills rippers that clock in at under 90 seconds. They've also got a video for final track "Ground Down Canines," and that premieres right here:

Last Gasp -- 2022 Tour Dates

11/17 - Legends - Cincinnati, OH

11/18 - The Basement - Nashville, TN

11/20 - Act Like You Know Fest - Tulsa, OH (w/ Scowl, Gridiron, End It + more)

11/21 - Dumb Records - Springfield, IL

11/22 - Indiana City Brewing Company - Indianapolis, IND