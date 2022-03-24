Watch Cloud Cult’s new video for “When You Reach the End”

Indie/chamber pop vets Cloud Cult returned earlier this month with their first album in six years, Metamorphosis, and it finds their lush, distinct sound in fine form. We're now premiering the video for the song "When You Reach the End," which was created by one of the band's Patreon members, artist Annabelle Popa, and features sped up footage of handwritten lyrics and accompanying drawings (with headshots of band leader Craig Minowa singing, faded into the background).

"We're living in a time of unprecedented challenges to us as individuals and to the planet as a whole. So this is a song about slapping ourselves awake and cutting off the calloused exterior shells of cynicism that so many of us are developing," Craig tells us. "It's about forecasting how you honestly think you'll look back at your life when it's all said and done if you keep living the way you are right now and recognizing that at any given moment, you have the power to change your trajectory and become a co-creator in a better reality for yourself and everyone else." Check it out below.

Cloud Cult also have upcoming tour dates, including City Winery NYC on May 22. All dates are listed below.

Cloud Cult -- 2022 Tour Dates

March 31 @ Minnesota Orchestra in Minneapolis, MN

April 1 @ Minnesota Orchestra in Minneapolis, MN

April 2 @ Minnesota Orchestra in Minneapolis, MN

April 20 @ Norshor Theatre in Duluth, MN

April 23 @ Historic Temple Theatre in Viroqua, WI

May 18 @ City Winery in Washington, DC

May 19 @ City Winery in Philadelphia, PA

May 21 @ City Winery in Boston, MA

May 22 @ City Winery in New York, NY

June 10 @ Artspire Headline in La Crosse, WI

July 6 @ The Chapel in San Francisco, CA

July 7 @ The Chapel in San Francisco, CA

July 8 @ Lodge Room in Los Angeles, CA

Aug. 26 @ Doug Fir in Portland, OR

Aug. 27 @ St. Marks in Seattle, WA