Watch Code Orange, Baroness, Year of the Knife mems & more cover Pantera

It's been a couple of months since we've had a new edition of heavy metal talk show Two Minutes to Late Night's all-star quarantine cover series, but they've returned with a new one, their thirty-sixth. This time it's a cover of Pantera's "Mouth for War," featuring Halestorm's Lzzy Hale on vocals, Code Orange's Reba Meyers and Baroness' Gina Gleason on guitar, Year of the Knife's Madi Watkins on bass, Ben Koller (Converge, All Pigs Must Die, Mutoid Man, Killer Be Killed) on drums, and Gwarsenio Hall, aka Jordan Olds, on guitar, vocals, and hosting.

"Gina told us that she and Reba wanted to cover Pantera so we covered the crap out of Pantera," they write. "Our boy Ben Koller killed it dead as usual but also a huge thanks to Madi Watkins of Year of the Knife for bringin' a monstrous tone on an anime ice cream bass and to Lzzy Hale of Halestorm for annihilating these vocals and holding that high note in the bridge for like 7 minutes. Also, all the patreon fees from this cover will be donated to Dallas Hope Charities Transitional Living Center. Fuck Ted Cruz." Watch it below.

You can donate to Two Minutes to Late Night's Patreon here.

Previous highlights of the series include members of Circa Survive, Deafheaven, Minus the Bear, Converge, Cave In & more covering Brian Eno, members of Converge, Distillers, War On Women & Fucked and Bound covering Samhain, members of The Distillers, My Chemical Romance, Thursday, Murder My Death, and Soul Glocovering Annie Lennox, Marissa Nadler + members of Converge, Cave In & more covering Journey, Mastodon, Municipal Waste, Mutoid Man, Dethklok members covering King Diamond, Marissa Nadler + members of Earth, Cave In, Big Business & Shearwater doing "Spooky," Mastodon, Kvelertak, Baroness, Darkest Hour members cover Ozzy Osbourne, members of Integrity, Dillinger Escape Plan, Incendiary cover Misfits, members of Mastodon, Russian Circles, Cave In & more cover Alice In Chains, members of Windhand, Cave In & more cover Type O Negative, Ted Leo & members of Converge, Rise Against & more cover The Replacements, Max Weinberg (E Street Band) + members of My Chemical Romance, Hatebreed, Dillinger Escape Plan & more covering Misfits, members of Coheed, Tool, Primus, Mastodon and Cave In covering Rush, Emma Ruth Rundle + members of Mastodon, YOB & Old Man Gloom covering Kate Bush, members of Sleigh Bells, Poison the Well, Cloak & more covering Guns N’ Roses, Chelsea Wolfe + members of The Dillinger Escape Plan, Cave In & more covering Ozzy Osbourne, and many more.

