Watch Computerwife’s video for noisy pop anthem “I Get Better Every Day”

Computerwife, the noisy, shoegazy pop project of NYC's Addie Warncke, will release her self-titled debut album on August 4 via Danger Collective Records (pre-order). She cites Alex G and Sonic Youth as influences, and she's also recently opened for Panchiko and They Are Gutting A Body of Water and fans of those artists would probably dig Computerwife too. She recently put out the album's lead single "Lexapro," and we're now premiering second single "I Get Better Every Day" and its video. It's a '90s rock anthem through a lo-fi Gen Z lens, and its titular hook is very catchy. Addie says:

When I made this song, I thought I was gaining control of my life and building self confidence. This is one of the first songs that taught me how to write lyrics. I was reading Annihilation (by Jeff VanderMeer) and wrote down interesting words and then found ways to use those words to express my own thoughts.

Check out the new song and its Jackson Katz-directed video below.

Computerwife also play a hometown album release show on August 16 at Baby's All Right with Downgrade and Shower Curtain.

Tracklist

1. Vacation

2. You Make It Look So Easy

3. Lexapro

4. Happy Girl

5. Hehehe

6. Texas Chainsaw Dilemma

7. Pathetic

8. I Get Better Everyday

9. Starchild

10. Eascore

11. Oops