watch Cornershop’s “I’m a Wooden Soldier” video

UK indie greats Cornershop released England is a Garden, their first album in 11 years, back in March and it's made a few Best of 2020 lists, including MOJO, Uncut and Rough Trade. It's a terrific record and if you haven't checked it out yet, you can stream the whole thing below.

One of the standout cuts on the album is "I'm a Wooden Soldier," a protest song set to a T-Rex boogie groove. “It’s a Trojan horse of a song," frontman Tjinder Singh tells us. "Images of wooden soldiers are playful and harmless but you are suddenly bombarded with real political issues, colonialism, parked elephants, and reclaiming looted uniforms. 'Victory is in peace not war.'"

Cornershop have just made a video for "I'm A Wooden Soldier," which was directed by Astrid Edwards who has worked with the band before and is currently up for a Grammy for her work on Beyonce's "Brown Skin Girl." Tjinder says, "Astrid took a very punk view on the song because of its guitar lines, and played with cut-ups and pre-existing photography and fast moving imagery to put the song back in 70s Britain, to bring out the Bolan boogie of the song.“

The video premieres in this post and you can watch below.