watch Courtney Barnett & Phoebe Bridgers cover Gillian Welch’s “Everything is Free”

Newport Folk Festival held a 2020 virtual edition in lieu of the real thing this past weekend, featuring special new performances, film screenings, great performances from their archives and more. On Sunday (8/2) they screened Our Voices Together, which featured never-before-seen performances, including one from Courtney Barnett and Phoebe Bridgers, who teamed up from their very different parts of the world (Melbourne, Australia and Los Angeles, specifically) to cover Gillian Welch's 2001 song "Everything is Free." The song was originally written about the Napster era, but given Spotify CEO Daniel Ek's recent comments, not much has changed in the last 19 years.

Watch that below.

Phoebe Bridgers also just released a video for "I Know the End" in which she plays a socially distanced show.

Back in March, Courtney teamed up with Lucius (who were also part of Newport's virtual edition) for a four-hour live stream.