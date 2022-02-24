Watch Crowbar’s video for new song “Bleeding From Every Hole” off first LP in 6 years

We've teamed with Crowbar on a limited "blue and black ice" splatter vinyl variant of their new album. Pre-order yours now.

Sludge metal greats Crowbar are finally returning with their first album in six years, Zero and Below, on March 4 via MNRK. They recently released lead single "Chemical Godz" and we're now premiering new single "Bleeding From Every Hole" and its video.

"I really love this track. It’s kind of strange that it was written before the Covid epidemic because the song is basically what so many people went through in a metaphorical way during the shutdowns, loss of work, and social life," Kirk Windstein tells us. "Things seemed so bad that no matter which way you turned it was the wrong direction. I wanted to express that there are people that feel that things are hopeless… but they do get better in the end. Your inner strength is there. It needs to be let out. I hope everyone enjoys the song. It is really one of my favorites."

The song's a rager that finds Crowbar's mix of heaviness and melodicism in fine form, and it comes with a video that's modeled after a creepy, campy horror movie. Check it out below.

As mentioned, Crowbar are also touring with Sepultura, Sacred Reich, and Art of Shock, including NYC's Irving Plaza on March 15. All dates are listed below.

You can pre-order Crowbar's new album on "blue and black ice" splatter vinyl, limited to 300 copies and available exclusively in our stores.

Crowbar w/ Sepultura, Sacred Reich, Art of Shock -- 2022 Tour Dates

3/04/2022 Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

3/05/2022 The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

3/06/2022 Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

3/08/2022 Wildwood - Iowa City, IA

3/09/2022 Varsity Theater - Minneapolis, MN

3/10/2022 Rave II - Milwaukee, WI

3/11/2022 Harpo's - Detroit, MI

3/12/2022 The Forge - Joliet, IL

3/13/2022 Thunderbird Music Hall - Pittsburgh, PA

3/15/2022 Irving Plaza - New York, NY

3/16/2022 Lost Horizon - Syracuse, NY * CROWBAR only

3/17/2022 Rec Room - Buffalo, NY * CROWBAR only

3/18/2022 Big Night Live - Boston, MA

3/19/2022 Theatre Of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

3/20/2022 Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

3/21/2022 House Of Blues - Cleveland, OH

3/23/2022 Blind Tiger - Greensboro, NC

3/24/2022 Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

3/25/2022 Culture Room – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

3/26/2022 The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

3/28/2022 Southport Music Hall - New Orleans, LA

3/29/2022 Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

3/31/2022 Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

4/01/2022 Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

4/02/2022 GMBG - Dallas, TX

4/03/2022 Rockhouse - El Paso, TX

4/05/2022 The Nile Theater - Phoenix, AZ

4/06/2022 House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

4/08/2022 Belasco Theater - Los Angeles, CA

4/09/2022 UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA